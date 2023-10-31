RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh is shutting down a community recycling site as a result of illegal dumping.

As of Monday, Dec. 11, the city said the recycling carts located at the Raleigh Triangle ReStore on North Raleigh Boulevard will be closed permanently.

The containers at the site are owned by the city but are located on private property as part of a long-standing partnership with Habitat for Humanity. The property owner has now asked the city to remove the containers due to continued issues with illegal dumping and contamination from non-recyclable and hazardous waste.

For people in need of recycling centers, the three recycling sites closest to the Raleigh Triangle Restore managed by Wake County are:

Convenience Center #5 The Household Garbage & Recycling Center – 8401 Battle Bridge Rd, Raleigh

Convenience Center #4 Household Garbage & Recycling Center – 3600 Yates Mill Pond, Raleigh

Convenience Center #10 Household Garbage & Recycling Center – 5216 Knightdale-Eagle Rock Rd, Knightdale

An online tool found by clicking here can help determine the best location to dispose of your materials.

Curbside trash, recyclables, and yard waste collection are available to all Solid Waste Services customers in the city of Raleigh. For larger items that can go in the landfill but do not fit in the garbage cart, the city offers a free bulky load collection service.