‘I was shocked’: NC man plans to pay off bills, find new home with $263,948 lottery win

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Gregg Richardson, of Mooresville, bought a Cash 5 ticket and won a $263,948 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It’s pretty awesome,” said Richardson, a hardware store manager, on Thursday as he claimed his jackpot. “It’s really awesome.”

Richardson bought his Quick Pick ticket from the Kangaroo Express on South Main Street in Mooresville.

He said he discovered his win on Saturday when he saw his ticket matched all five numbers. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

“I was shocked,” he said. “I had to sit down, a little light-headed.”

After the required state and federal tax withholdings, Richardson received $186,745.

He said he planned to pay off his bills, find a new home and save the rest for retirement.