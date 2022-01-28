‘I was in shock’: Retired NC teacher wins $264,419 lottery prize after buying $1 ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Lola Allen, of Fayetteville, said she has been using the same lucky numbers ever since the lottery came to North Carolina, and her persistence paid off when a $1 Cash 5 ticket turned into a $264,419 win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“From the very beginning, I’ve been using the same numbers,” Allen said. “They are my favorite numbers, so I stuck with them.”

Allen, a retired physical education teacher, bought her ticket from the Food Lion on Rosehill Road in Fayetteville. She said she has played Cash 5 regularly for years, but she still never expected to win.

“When they all fell into place, I was in shock,” Allen said. “I was numb.”

Allen became one of three players to match all five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing so the $793,257 jackpot was split three ways.

A second winning ticket also came from Cumberland County as a Spring Lake man claimed his share on Wednesday.

The third winning ticket, which is unclaimed, came from the Stop & Go on Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville. The winner has 180 days to claim.

Allen arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $187,764.