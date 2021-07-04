‘I was dumbfounded’: NC man surprised by $100,000 lottery win

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Kent Watkins, of Elm City, came home one day to a letter that told him he won a Millionaire Maker $100,000 second-chance prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was surprised,” he said. “I had to call it up and make sure it was really real. I was dumbfounded that I really won something.”

Watkins’ entry was chosen from 1,319,154 entries in the June 9 drawing. Winners of second-chance drawings get a phone call, email or letter telling them about their win.

“I’ve always entered,” he said. “You never know when you’ll win.”

Watkins claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,750.

“There’s things that we need to fix up around the house,” he said of his plans for the prize money.

