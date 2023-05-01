CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — John Turner, of Shelby, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I started bawling,” Turner said. “It was a happy cry, though.”

Turner, 47, bought his Fabulous Fortune ticket from the Kangaroo Express on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte.

After scratching the ticket outside in the parking lot, he said he initially had a hard time processing what just happened.

“My mind was going like 100 miles per hour,” he said. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God. I’ve done it. I finally hit the big one.’”

When Turner arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $150,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.8 million.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.8 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $1,282,509.

Turner said he plans to pay off his car, share some money with his family and invest the rest.

