‘I just had that feeling that it was going to be a winner’: NC man wins $100,000 during morning routine stop at gas station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Leonard Burch’s stop for coffee and scratch-offs on his way to work every morning is part of his routine, but winning a $100,00 lottery prize was out of the ordinary, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Burch, a mechanical contractor from Huntersville, made his usual stop for coffee and then played a few scratch-offs at Highland Creek BP on Ridge Road in Charlotte.

He said just as he was leaving, something told him to try one more time.

He then tried a $20 Ultimate 7’s ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

“I just had that feeling that it was going to be a winner,” Burch said as he collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,756.

He said he had not yet decided how to use his prize money.

“I feel good I won,” Burch said.

