‘I have lost the half that completes me’: $20,000 reward offered in death of North Carolina man shot on niece’s birthday

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The family of a 39-year-old man shot and killed in Hoke County at the beginning of the year pleaded for help in finding those who are responsible for his death.

On Jan. 8, Hoke County deputies responded to a drive-by shooting on Duffie Road near the intersection of Old Maxton Road around 9:10 p.m. Upon arrival, two people were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

Jeremiah Woods was shot while driving and a passenger in the car was also injured.

Jeremiah Woods did not survive his injuries.

Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said detectives are zeroing in on a person of interest but need someone to come forward with key information that would lead to an arrest.

“This was a senseless murder. Jeremiah did not deserve what happened. It’s a shame that we have to put up a reward to come to the conclusion of who done it. I want to put somebody’s name on that check,” Peterkin said.

Peterkin and the Woods family spoke Tuesday to discuss a $20,000 reward being offered in the case.

“The sole purpose for being here today is to find the person or persons who killed Jeremiah Woods,” Peterkin said. “Somebody out there knows who did this.”

Nehemiah Woods, Jeremiah Woods’ twin brother, spoke about his brother and the impact his death had on the family.

“I have lost the half that completes me,” the brother said. “He was a good, hard-working man.”

Jeremiah Woods was shot on his niece’s 21st birthday and died the next day which was his sister-in-law’s birthday, Nehemiah Woods said.

Peterkin said the public helped raise half of the $20,000 reward that is now being offered.