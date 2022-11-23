‘I can get what I want’: NC man buys lottery ticket at Food Lion on a whim, wins $100,000 (NC Education Lottery)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Stephen Zick, of Charlotte, decided to buy a scratch-off on a whim and won $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was ready to leave the store, but something just stopped me and told me to buy a ticket,” he said.

Zick, 76, said he stopped at the Food Lion on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road in Charlotte to pick up a few things for his sister when he decided to buy his $20 ticket.

“When I scratched it, I saw I won something, but it wasn’t until I got home and my sister told me that I realized how much it was,” Zick said. “I thought she was kidding.”

He collected his prize at lottery headquarters Monday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,016.

“All I know is now I can get what I want,” he said. “I really never expected that.”

Zick said he would give some money to his family and some to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as well.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.