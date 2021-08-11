Husband of North Carolina woman found dead on road now charged with murder, records show

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The husband of a Sampson County woman who was missing for several weeks before her body was found on a road in Roseboro earlier this month was charged with murder on Wednesday, according to Sampson County arrest records.

Carl Earl Andre Wiggins, 49, was wanted for questioning in his wife’s disappearance. Kiara Wiggins, 39, was last seen by her family on June 9 and was reported missing on June 18.

Carl Wiggins had a warrant for a stolen truck out of Bladen County and was arrested on June 23 following a pursuit on the interstate. According to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started when Four Oaks police officers in Johnston County noticed the vehicle Carl Wiggins was accused of stealing.

Kiara Wiggins

The officers attempted to pull over the vehicle when the chase started, leading police briefly into Sampson County, back through Johnston County before ending in Wake County.

Deputies said the chase ended in Wake County after spike strips were deployed, causing the suspect’s vehicle to crash into a construction barrier on I-40 near Jones Sausage Road. Carl Wiggins jumped from the vehicle and ran into the woods before being captured following a short chase, officials said.

After his arrest, Wiggins was charged with larceny of motor vehicle, flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, two counts of possess stolen vehicle, four counts of driving while license revoked, expired registration card/tag, driving while intoxicated, and drive left of center.

Carl Wiggins told investigators that he would not speak with them without talking with a lawyer first.

On Aug. 2, Kiara Wiggins was found dead on Boykin Bridge Road around 6:30 p.m., Lora Beamon, Kiara’s mother, told CBS 17.

Carl Wiggins (Sampson County Sheriff’s Office)

Carl Wiggins Wake County arrest 2011

Carl Wiggins Wake County arrest 2007

“I’m trying to be strong with it. I’m happy they found her, but deep inside I’m really, really hurt. I’m hurt,” Beamon told CBS 17.

She said the medical examiner confirmed the body to be Kiara’s. Tattoos were used to positively identify the remains.

Kiara’s siblings, Jackie and Michael Williams, spoke with CBS 17’s Bridget Chapman.

“I’m just going to remember that smile right there, that’s what I’m going to remember to get through my hard days and my hard times,” she said. “Wherever she was, she had that smile on her face.”

Michael Williams said the discovery brings him some closure.

“We have a little closure that she’s found, she’s not in the woods no more, rain’s not falling on her anymore, buzzards aren’t eating her anymore,” he said.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office filed a murder charge against Carl Wiggins. Authorities have not said if the charge is connected to his wife’s death or not.