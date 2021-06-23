Husband of missing Sampson County woman arrested following multi-county chase, deputies say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN)– A man who was wanted for questioning in his wife’s disappearance has been arrested following a chase, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The chase started Wednesday around noon on Interstate 40 west in Johnston County and ended in Wake County near the Jones Sausage Road exit.

Photo following the chase on I-40

According to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started when Four Oaks police officers in Johnston County noticed a vehicle that may have been involved with a missing person’s case.

The officers attempted to pull over the vehicle when the chase started, leading police briefly into Sampson County, back through Johnston County before ending in Wake County.

Deputies said the chase ended in Wake County after spike strips were deployed, causing the suspect’s vehicle to crash into a construction barrier on I-40 near Jones Sausage Road.

The suspect, identified as Carl Earl Wiggins, jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the woods.

After a short chase, Wiggins was taken into custody, deputies said.

Wiggins was wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his wife, Kiara Renee Wiggins, 39, of Roseboro, who was lasts seen on June 9, deputies said.

The investigation into the disappearance of Kiara Wiggins is ongoing, deputies said.

Kiara Wiggins’ mother, Lora Beamon, said she last heard her daughter’s voice on Mother’s Day.

After neither Beamon nor her children were able to get in touch with her, they reported Kiara missing on June 18. Beamon said her son-in-law, Carl Wiggins, wasn’t helping to find her.

During the course of the investigation, the sheriff’s office said he stole a 2003 Ford Excursion from Bladen County on June 17. That’s the day before Kiara was reported missing.

Carl Wiggins was driving the Ford Excursion during the chase, deputies said.