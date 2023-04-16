MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has died after suffering two gunshot wounds fired by her husband, officials said Saturday morning.

“The victim and the suspect are husband and wife…the motive is unknown,” Morrisville Communications and Outreach Director Wil Glenn confirmed Saturday morning.

Several police units responded to a Morrisville home in the 100 block of Seagrave Place just after 9 p.m. after a reported incident Friday night.

Glenn confirmed officers found a woman, Nabaruna Karamakar, dead on scene. He said the 33-year-old died “from two apparent gunshot wounds.”

Additionally, Glenn said Michael Aaron Matthews, 40, of Morrisville, has been arrested and charged with murder.

Furthermore, just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Glenn said there is no indication of a hate crime and the town will decline a statement request from CBS 17 at this time.

No other information is available.