BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A husband and wife were killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Burke County Thursday afternoon, NC State Highway Patrol said.

The fatal two-vehicle wreck happened at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, on I-40 westbound near Old NC Highway 10 (Exit 118).

Troopers said a 2009 Honda Odyssey was traveling west on I-40, failed to slow down, and collided with a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer that was slowing in the right lane due to traffic.

The driver of the Odyssey, Ryan Lee Childers, 44, of Valdese, died from his injuries at the scene. His wife, Melissa Louise Childers, 44, of Valdese, also died from her injuries at the scene.

Highway Patrol said neither were wearing seat belts. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Dakota Matthews, 57, of Enville, TN, was not injured in the crash, troopers said.

During the on-scene investigation, I-40 was closed in the area for approximately two hours. No charges will be filed in this case, Highway Patrol said.