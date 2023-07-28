CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s an outpouring of community support for the family of a girl who was shot in Fayetteville this week. Hundreds of people gathered for a vigil and balloon release at the Vander Walking Track Thursday evening.

The Assistant Fire Chief of the Vander Fire Department, which responded to the shooting, said the vigil was for 8-year-old Jenesis Dockery, who was shot on the 3300 block of Mercedes Drive Tuesday afternoon.

He said the man speaking to the crowd for most of the vigil was Jenesis’ father.

People wrapped their arms around one another, some holding candles or wearing shirts made in Jenesis’ honor.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting call Tuesday and the child was unresponsive when they arrived. A spokesperson said the child was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition.

CBS 17 asked the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office for more information on details surrounding the shooting, including whose gun it was and if anyone’s been charged at this time. We are waiting to hear back.

A GoFundMe has been created for the family.