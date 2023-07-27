GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – As a lot of Americans are running up their credit card bills, North Carolinians appear to be showing some restraint.

Based on an analysis by WalletHub, the financial advice firm, North Carolina ranks 10th lowest for per-capita credit-card debt, based on a formula designed to include both the median debt, the cost to pay off and the time it would take.

North Carolina’s median debt of $2,645 per cardholder is actually only 28th best, but that is nearly $1,000 less than the highest amounts – Alaska ($3,517), Washington, D.C. ($3,290) and Colorado ($3,106).

WalletHub used only credit cards that carried balances and not store cards. Its formula included the median credit-card balance and payment of residents, the required number of months to pay off that balance and finance charges.

Analysts assumed consumers would pay an average 20.92% interest rate. The ranking shows the state with the least sustaincredit card-card debt — that is, the state with the longest payoff timeline.

Alaska, DC and Colorado were Nos. 1-3, and New Hampshire, Vermont, Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, Virginia and Arizona rounded out the highest (or worst) 10 states.

After North Carolina at No. 42 were (in order) Hawaii, Indiana, Arkansas, Ohio, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Mississippi and West Virginia.

North Carolina’s cost to pay off its debt is $289 – Alaska, D.C. and Colorado are worst on this, too – and 44 states would take at least a year to pay off the balance.

North Carolina’s expected payoff time frame is 12 months and 10 days, and calculations are based on a median income of $47,601.

The quickest payoff time frames were found to be in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Mississippi and West Virginia, the states with the lowest debt totals.

North Carolina’s economy has been solid, with lower than the national average for unemployment, about 3.3%, and a surplus in government revenue.

Karen Holden, University of Wisconsin (WALLETHUB)

“Credit card use may be convenient and wise, and even buying on credit with a plan to pay off the item over a short period of time may be a thoughtful way of using a credit card,” Karen Holden, a consumer science professor at the University of Wisconsin, told WalletHub. “Credit cards are useful in managing the mismatch between income flows and purchasing needs. Unwise use of credit cards occurs when purchases are made without a plan to pay off the debt. Perhaps the basic issue is that individuals are not budgeting how income in the near future will pay off the debt they have accumulated.

“The concern over debt involves debt that results because households are unable to cover daily expenditures or debt caused by an unexpected event that is likely to reduce the income earning ability of a household (e.g., a health accident uncovered by insurance). These are conditions that are likely to build up credit card debt — debt that is not secured, even informally, by a household’s expectation of being able to pay it off in the short term.”

John Pelletier of Champlain College (WALLETHUB)

John Pelletier, director of the Center for Financial Literacy at Champlain College, says the government “should be more aggressive in capping interest rates and not allowing usurious interest rates on payday lending and title loans” and should ensure employers provide retirement accounts.

“We need more states to create payroll-deducted retirement programs that small employers can use for free for all of their employees with a simple payroll deduction to the state-administered plan,” Pelletier told WalletHub. “Nearly 4 in 10 full-time working adults work for employers without retirement plans in states that do not offer these.

“Currently, about 1 in 4 states has these plans. with small companies. The ideal is automatically enrolling all employees in a plan that starts putting 3 percent of salaries into a 401K and having an auto-escalation clause over time so that retirement savings increase as income increases.”