WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Three members of the U.S. House who represent the Piedmont Triad came down firmly on opposite sides of the National Defense Authorization Act, a typically bipartisan measure that barely passed on a largely party-line vote because of a slew of controversial amendments.

The final total was 219-210, with four Democrats – including 1st District Rep. Don Davis (D-Snow Hill) – voting for the bill, and four Republicans against it, although none of the seven who represent North Carolina.

The bill, which authorizes $886 billion in defense spending that includes a 5.2% pay raise for the military, supports for Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion and invests in strategic tactics, became a political debate because of conservative GOP amendments that sought to ban social issues.

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The amendments included eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion programs and staff in the Department of Defense, prohibiting the reimbursement of travel expenses for military personnel seeking an abortion and barring health care programs that include hormone treatments and gender confirmation surgeries for transgender individuals. There also is an amendment blocking military schools from purchasing or including “pornographic and radical gender ideology books” in their libraries.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro)

One of the supporters of the bill is hardline conservative Rep. Dan Bishop (R-Charlotte), whose 8th Congressional District includes Davidson and Montgomery counties. Bishop is a member of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus and a 2020 election denier.

“I voted for the NDAA – only the second time I’ve voted for one since coming to Congress,” Bishop wrote on his Twitter feed. “It isn’t perfect, but we’ve addressed many critical issues and passed a conservative, common-sense bill.

“Unfortunately, the unwillingness to deal with the problem of blank-check support for the Ukraine war remains. Our next step is to enter negotiations with the Senate and keep as many of those priorities intact as possible.”

But Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro), in her second term presenting the 6th District, decried the politics that she saw attached to a key piece of legislation.

“Right-wing extremists in the Republican party hijacked the NDAA – a historically bipartisan bill – to force through their extreme political agenda,” Manning said in a statement released by her staff, “attacking LGBTQ, women, and servicemembers of color, stripping away critical reproductive health care and freedoms, and eliminating diversity efforts in the armed forces. I believe we should support all the members of the military and not allow extremists to use the NDAA to discriminate against servicemembers and deny them the health care they deserve.

“I urge Senators on both sides of the aisle to reject this unserious, highly partisan package and send back a defense package that reflects the values of the United States’ national defense strategy: supporting servicemembers and their families, leading the way in innovative defense technologies, and protecting democracy.”

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-Southern Pines), whose 9th District includes Randolph County, said the bill represented “a top priority of mine. I am thrilled I was able to deliver over $260 million in funding for critical infrastructure projects in our community. As the representative of the largest Army base in the world [Fort Freedom], I’ll never stop fighting to support our men and women in uniform and their families.”

Mostly no comment

Many of those amendments are expected to be jettisoned by the Democrat-controlled Senate. Neither of North Carolina’s Republican senators, Thom Tillis nor Sen. Ted Budd, has published an opinion on the bill, although Budd has spoken in support of an amendment about divesting of F-15E aircraft.

Other than Davis, the 14 members of Congress representing North Carolina voted along party lines. Neither of the two others representing parts of the Triad – 4th District Rep. Valerie Foushee (D-Durham) and 5th District Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-Banner Elk) – immediately posted comments about the bill.

Neither did 2nd District Rep. Deborah Ross (D-Raleigh), 3rd District Rep. Greg Murphy (R-Greenville), 7th District David Rouzer (R-Greenville), 10th District Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-Statesville), who is part of Republican leadership in the House, 11th District Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-Flat Rock), 12th District Rep. Alma Adams (D-Charlotte) or 13th District Rep. Wiley Nickel (D-Cary).

About Davis’ vote

Rep. Don Davis (Abigail Velez, WNCT photo)

Davis, serving his first term, defended his vote on the NDAA because of his military service.

“As a U.S. Air Force veteran who served in the ranks, I am committed to supporting the men and women who work to keep American people safe and secure,” he said in a statement posted on his Twitter account. “I am equally committed to ensuring all servicemembers have access to healthcare. The FY 2024 National Defense Authorization Act is a work in progress, with much work ahead.

“As negotiations continue, I will look forward to supporting enhancements to the bill. We must pass a strong bipartisan bill that works for our brave men and women who put their lives on the line to serve our country.”

‘Far-right wish list’

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after the House approved an annual defense bill. Standing behind McCarthy are House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn., left) and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.). (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Wrote 14th District Rep. Jeff Jackson (D-Charlotte) on his Twitter feed: “After a last-minute push by the far-right to load up the defense bill with culture war amendments – abortion, CRT, Pride flags, library books, etc. – a bill that *was* bipartisan became highly partisan. It passed, barely, but is DOA in Senate.

“The only reason this happened was because the far-right told the Speaker [Kevin McCarthy] they would vote against the bill unless they could file all their inflammatory amendments. And the Speaker wanted their votes. So he relented, and last night the bill became a far-right wish list.

“This isn’t the world’s biggest surprise, but in this case, it’s particularly disappointing because when this bill left the Armed Services Committee it was strongly bipartisan, which is rare in this environment. Now it’s just another set of talking points that won’t become law.”