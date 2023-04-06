WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The White House Easter Egg Roll will once again have a North Carolina connection.

All 30 thousand eggs for the event came from Braswell Family Farms, which is located east of Raleigh.

But the Triad also plays a part in the party this year too! Chefs from The Stocked Pot in Winston-Salem hard-boiled and dyed thousands of eggs in just one week. All of those eggs have to be colored to very strict White House standards.

This year they had to custom-create dye for five colors: aqua, dark blue, pink, orange and green. Shannon Smith shows us how they made it all happen.