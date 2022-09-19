GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — When the United States entered World War II, preparatory efforts across the country were ramped up on a massive scale.

Tucked in a valley in a subrange of the Appalachian Mountains, thousands of North Carolinians were forced to leave their lands for the creation of the largest dam east of the Rocky Mountains.

While some were there long enough to assist in the construction of the dam, others left to fight overseas.

Some did both. None, however, knew the true reason why the dam was built at such a rapid pace.

Less than a year after the dam was completed, two atomic bombs were dropped on Japan, and World War II was over.

This is the story of Fontana Dam.