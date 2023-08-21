GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The national average price of a gallon of gas continued to inch up this week. A total of 10 states are now seeing average prices above $4, according to AAA.

A gallon of gas was $3.87 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of August 19.

The price of gas is rising in line with Saudi Arabia and Russia’s announced cuts to oil production through September. The intention of the cuts is to push prices higher and generate more revenue for oil-producing countries. The move has made experts concerned inflation could rise again, placing pressure on U.S. consumers.

North Carolina by the numbers

– Current gas price: $3.59

– 1-week change: -$0.02 (-0.5%)

– 1-year change: -$0.04 (-1.2%)

– Record average gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)

– Current diesel price: $4.21

– 1-week change: +$0.07 (+1.7%)

– 1-year change: -$0.70 (-14.2%)

– Record high average diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina

#1. Durham-Chapel Hill: $3.64

#2. Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News: $3.63

#3. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $3.63

#4. Raleigh: $3.60

#5. Winston-Salem: $3.60

#6. Greensboro: $3.60

#7. Goldsboro: $3.59

#8. Wilmington: $3.57

#9. Rocky Mount: $3.57

#10. Geenville: $3.56

#11. Burlington: $3.53

#12. Jacksonville: $3.52

#13. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: $3.52

#14. New Bern: $3.51

#15. Fayetteville: $3.49

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.20

#2. Washington: $5.04

#3. Hawaii: $4.79

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.33

#2. Louisiana: $3.43

#3. Alabama: $3.45