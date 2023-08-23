FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Animal Services said they brought in an equine vet to check out seven horses seized from a property Monday.

Two adult horses and five juvenile horses were seized from the 4800 block of Enniskillen Road near Fayetteville, according to the sheriff’s office.

So far, no photos of the horses have been released.

The county says this is still an open and active investigation.

“There are still animals on the property,” said Elaine Smith, Animal Service Director with Cumberland County Animal Services. “We removed the animals that were at the highest risk of further injury. There are other animals on the property there are some limitations on what we can adequately house and care for. We are monitoring other animals on the location.”

How to help

Smith says her office is getting a lot of calls about what can be done to help the horses.

You can make a financial donation to the medical fund or drop off approved supplies.

Click here to access Cumberland County Animal Services website.

Click here for their Facebook page.