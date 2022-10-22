CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and two others injured in a horrific accident overnight, the Huntersville Fire Department said Saturday.

Crews responded to the accident around 3 a.m. on I-77 southbound at Exit 25 on the offramp.

One victim was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other victims were taken to an area medical center to be treated for injuries. Both patients have life-threatening injuries, Charlotte Medic said.

The accident involved one vehicle, fire officials said.

It is unclear at this time what caused the accident.