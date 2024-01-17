FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Homicide detectives are investigating after remains of a dead person were found Tuesday in woods off a Fayetteville dead-end street, police said.

Officers from the Hope Mills Police Department were already conducting an investigation Tuesday in the area of Bordeaux Park Drive, which is off Owen Drive north of Cumberland Road, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Hope Mills police alerted Fayetteville officers about the “discovery of skeletal remains,” the news release said.

At 4:03 p.m. Fayetteville police responded to woods off Bordeaux Park Drive, which are near Red Roof Inn & Suites and Blounts Creek. A combination daycare and preschool is also located on the same block.

“Officers arrived on scene and located the skeletal remains in an open area,” police said in the release.

The Fayetteville Police Department Homicide Unit then took over the investigation, according to police.

“Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” police said.

Officers said anyone with information about the investigation should contact Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.