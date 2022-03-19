ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after a high-speed chase that led to the confiscation of numerous firearms and narcotics in Rowan County, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction and Special Investigations Unit started investigating the whereabouts of Nathaniel Alexander Neri, 40.

Neri had a federal probation warrant out for his arrest at the time and had been a fugitive since 2020.

Rowan County deputies traced Neri’s whereabouts to a Rowan County residence. Deputies then saw Neri exiting the residence and entering a silver Lincoln Town Car.

On Thursday, deputies tried to pull Neri over, but he allegedly tried to flee, sparking a high-speed pursuit.

During the chase, Neri led the deputies down Interstate 85 and reached speeds of around 100 mph.

After driving down the wrong side of I-85 for a brief period of time, deputies say Neri crashed into a berm, which is the path or grass strip beside a road. He then continued to run away into a wooded area.

An unidentified passenger was found still in the vehicle after Neri allegedly abandoned the scene.

Rowan County deputies, Salisbury police, Spencer police, East Spencer police and NC state troopers all collaborated to locate and arrest Nerri shortly after the crash.

A search of the Lincoln Town Car recovered drug paraphernalia, suspected marijuana and suspected MDMA.

Upon searching the area where Neri reportedly fled, law enforcement found a semi-automatic pistol.

Deputies say this constituted a violation of Neri’s probation, which prohibits him from owning and possessing firearms as a convicted felon.

Deputies searched the home that Neri was leaving after the crash and recovered a number of firearms.

That included a 7.62 assault-style rifle with a high capacity magazine, two 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistols, a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol and two additional semi-automatic pistols, specifically a .380-caliber and a .25-caliber which were reported as stolen.

Further search of the residence led deputies to find a substantial amount of narcotics on the scene, including about 37 ounces of suspected heroin, 7.65 ounces of suspected cocaine and 20 ounces of suspected marijuana.

The narcotics had an estimated street value of over $130,000. Drug paraphernalia and US currency were also confiscated from the residence.

On March 17, Neri was charged with violations in relation to the high-speed chase and given a $9,000 secured bond.

On March 18, Neri was handed additional charges in respect to the Rowan County Sherriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit’s investigation.

These charges include two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, level three trafficking in opium or heroin, level two trafficking in cocaine and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.

Neri received an additional $2 million bond in response to the March 18 charges and the Rowan County Sherriff’s Office says that more charges could be brought as their investigation continues.