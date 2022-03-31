HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A popular Winston-Salem concert venue is coming back, but this time in High Point.

Ziggy’s in Winston-Salem closed a several years ago. Owner Jay Stephens says he’s been looking for the perfect space to relaunch ever since.

Stephens is calling this Ziggy’s 3.0. He first bought it in 1989. It was a staple in downtown Winston-Salem. They were famous for their live shows from bands across several genres.

When the lease ended, Stephens says he took his time looking for a new space.

He ended up partnering with John Muldoon, owner of COHAB, which is a public creative space and furniture store in High Point.

Together Stephens and Muldoon plan to merge a love of music with the design world to bring different creatives together in one place.

The new venue is completely outdoors, and there’s room for more people. The new capacity is 1,500 compared to 1,100 at the last location.

There’s also a new state of the art sound system worth over $120,000.

Ziggy’s claim to fame may be live bands, but for the relaunch, the owner is thinking bigger. They want to eventually start a Ziggys radio show and have other events like open mic nights.

Since the new venue is outdoors, they’re also planning to have a food truck row.

While all this happens outside, people will still be able to go inside COHAB for a different creative experience.

This collaboration will bring new elements to the venue but Stephens says supporters can still count on the same old Ziggy’s

“It’s not just coming for a two hour show. You can come at two in the afternoon and have a coffee, and there’s going to be a food truck row, and there’s going to be a pizza place across the street,” Muldoon said.

“Same acts. Same great clientele. Same good local support from most of the musicians, so it should be musically and spiritually the same type of place as Ziggys has been in the past,” Stephens said.

Ziggy’s officially reopen’s Friday, April 1 at 4 p.m.