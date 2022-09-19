HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A young mother was killed in a crash on US 29 in High Point over the weekend while doing work for DoorDash, according to her mother.

According to officials, Sunshine Nichole Williams, 21, of Lexington, was driving southbound on Business 85/US 29 when her car was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Joshua Nicholas Anderson, 26, of Archdale. Police say that Anderson ran off the interstate while driving northbound. He overcorrected and lost control of his truck and drove through the median, hitting Williams.

The victim’s brother, John, who is disabled, was in the car with her, according to their mother. Officials say he was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. He has several broken bones, according to his mother, but will pull through.

Sunshine and her brother John

























Sunshine Williams had two children, two-year-old Kaylee, and Malakia, who will be one in December. Her mother said that Williams was just a few days from turning twenty-two. She stayed at home with her children but picked up work with UberEats and DoorDash for extra money, which is what she was doing at the time of the accident.

Her mother described her as the “best person” with hundreds of friends and a great personality. She stayed at home with her kids and was a dedicated mother. She and her husband met in middle school and were high school sweethearts. They haven’t been apart since middle school.

Charges are pending in the crash and Sunshine’s family will be setting up a memorial near the crash site.

While the scene was being investigated, Business 85 was completely shut down between the area of Interstate 74 and Baker Road. The highway remained closed for nearly six hours.