HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Renovations to two homes in disrepair were put on hold after both caught fire the same day in High Point.

The homes are next to each other on Hobson Street off North Centennial Drive. The fires happened one week after the property owner Ana Falcon started making repairs.

She didn’t let the destruction stop her. She has spent more than three months fixing the homes up and making them new.

Falcon told FOX8 after a final building inspection that new tenants can move in.

“From tragedy to celebration in such a short amount of time,” Falcon said. “I don’t think I’ve processed what I’ve done here.”

On July 5, High Point fire crews found the house up in flames. Falcon found one house with no roof, charred walls, insulation everywhere and a notice not to enter. The other house next door had minor damage.

Now, everything is new and ready to use with a personal touch.

“New windows, new floors, new roofs, new plumbing, new electrical, new appliances, new kitchen cabinets, new kitchen countertops.” she said.

She didn’t give up on making both buildings into a home.

“I just keep going, keep going, keep fighting because that’s the kind of person that I am,” Falcon said.

She’s crossed off this challenge in her life and is days away from welcoming her first tenants.

She expects the new renters to move in next week.

“Everyone deserves a home to live in, a safe, clean home,” she said. “Immediately, they should feel like this is just not somewhere they’re living. They should feel like this is their home.”

Falcon told FOX8 she has received 20 applications from prospective renters for 312 and 314 Hobson Street.

She said the repairs wouldn’t have been possible without the help of Rogelio Rojas Farmer, Rick Boedicker, Martin Ramirez, Matthew’s Drywall, Greenvalley Concrete and Denny with All City Electric.

Falcon plans to continue renovating houses, getting her North Carolina Builders License and teaching at N.C. A&T State University.

High Point police did not have an update on the possible arson investigation.