HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Colfax woman died on Monday after a crash in High Point on NC-68, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

At 2:20 p.m. High Point police, High Point firefighters and Guilford County EMS were sent to NC-68 at Premier Drive when they were told about a crash with injuries.

Arriving officials learned a 2004 Honda Pilot being driven by Christina Lynne Gliford, 41, of Colfax, hit the back of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by a 31-year-old Yadkinville man.

Both vehicles were going south on NC-68 before the crash.

The 31-year-old stopped at the intersection due to a red light when the back of his vehicle was hit.

Gliford was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was left with life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced deceased on scene by Guilford County EMS.

Investigators believe driver fatigue may have contributed to the cause of the crash.

No impairment was suspected, and no charges will be filed.