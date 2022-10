HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — An early morning shooting has led to a homicide investigation in High Point.

According to High Point Police Department, around 1 a.m. on Friday they were called about an assault at the Super 8 on Regency Road.

When officers got to the scene they found Anita Hyatt, 31, of Jamestown. She had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.

Police say a suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.