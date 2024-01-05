HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing a murder charge as the result of a homicide investigation, according to the High Point Police Department.

On Dec. 10, officers came to a home on the 1300 block of Cook Street after getting a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

At the scene, police found Rozario A. Cave, 29, of High Point, dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

The HPPD’s Violent Crimes Unit assumed investigative responsibility.

On Friday, investigators announced that they charged Miracle A. Jones, 22, of High Point, with second-degree murder.

There is no further information available at this time.