HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police charged 46-year-old Fatima Bell with felony animal cruelty for leaving a dead dog on the side of the road.

“Knowing what that animal had to go through to get to that point was just heartbreaking,” Kimberly Volkman said.

Volkman told FOX8 she was at home on March 17 when she heard a car zoom past her house along Oakland Place just outside of downtown High Point.

She heard a bang and saw the car speed off. When she looked closer, she saw a crate with a blanket on top.

“I lifted the blanket long enough to see some animal fur and a bloody dog bowl, and I told him ‘call the police,’ and I dropped the blanket,” said Volkman.

Another neighbor called 911, but they never saw an officer.

Volkman looked back outside a little later and noticed the cage was gone, someone took it and dumped the dog’s body on the sidewalk.

She called officers again, and the next morning Officer Beth Cheek showed up.

“Disbelief and shock…that people can have that less of passion for a living breathing creature of any sort,” Cheek said.

Cheek was able to use the microchip inside the dog to get back to the owner, Fatima Bell.

According to Guilford County Animal Services, Bell adopted the dog at the end of February.

Officers charged her with felony animal cruelty.

“Everyone falls on hard times from time to time, and we understand that,” Cheek said. “But to handle it in this way is not the way we as an organization want this to continue to happen.”

Cheek wants people struggling to take care of their animals to reach out to Animal Control and get connected with resources they believe can help.

“Animals can’t defend themselves. They rely on people,” Volkman said. “They get the raw end of the deal from people, and it’s just wrong.”

Investigators are still trying to determine a cause of death for the dog.

Bell is due back in court on April 18.