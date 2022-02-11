What are your memories of City Lake Park? High Point officials seek submissions for ‘Honor Wall’

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of High Point is looking for a few good memories.

City officials are asking people to share pictures, and stories about the historical City Lake Park. It’s to create a “Wall of History.”

“I never pass this place that I don’t thank the dear Lord for the jobs that were given to the men,” said Gilbert Pierce.

As he revisited City Lake Park in High Point Friday afternoon, he can’t help but reflect on how the park played a huge role in helping his family survive.

“My father, like so many hundreds of people, did not have regular work. He was one of the most talented painters in town. He couldn’t get anyone to hire him,” said Gilbert.

That was until construction began at this park in the 1930s.

His father was one of the hundreds of construction workers who help build it and make it what it is today.

“Historically it was one of the things that enabled us to eat,” said Pierce.

So, when he heard of the announcement from High Point Parks and Recreation officials to share memories about the popular park, he knew it was an opportunity he could not pass up.

Pierce said, “I said to my wife I ought to tell them how important the City Lake is to our family.”

Those are the kinds of memories officials are hoping to preserve by creating an “Honor Wall” which will be placed inside the old gymnasium that’s now being renovated into an event center.

“The building that we have here used to be an open-air structure years ago where people could look out over the pool. Then it was enclosed and turned into a gymnasium,” said Tracy Pegram, assistant director of High Point Parks and Recreation. “One of the walls we have we are planning to do a history wall with panels at the very end. We hope to have a TV with citizens with family members who have made memories in the park.”

The park is going through a $23 million renovation. Pegram hopes this will be a way for people to always remember the good times they have had over the years

“This is one of the most popular parks in High Point so preserving the history of all the changes that have been made here. The park is 89 years old so over 89 years we have made a lot of changes over the course of the years, and we want to remember those changes. We want people to pass the history wall to remember what it looked like.”

City leaders say they hoping to reveal the history wall by the end of this summer.

You still have a week left to get those memories and stories in. The deadline is February 18th. You can do that by calling the department at (336) 883-3469