HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — An active grass fire is causing traffic delays on US 29 North, according to the High Point Police Department.

At 3:35 p.m. on Friday, a call came in about a grass fire on US 29 near the Prospect Street exit.

Firefighters say the burning grass is making a lot of black smoke. Crews are currently working to extinguish the fire.

Video shows heavy traffic delays on US 29 and police routing drivers off of the roadway as firefighters battle the blaze.

Police say that the northbound lanes of US 29 are currently closed. Traffic is currently being diverted onto Prospect Street.

No one has been injured and there is no word on what the cause of the fire is.

The fire is in the jurisdiction of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol. High Point officers were relieved by those agencies at around 4:30 p.m.

There is no further information available at this time.