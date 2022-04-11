HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was injured when people in two cars were shooting at each other in High Point on Monday, according to the High Point Police Department.

At 7:43 p.m., police say people in two cars were shooting at each other while driving.

An adult was reportedly hit in the arm on Gavin Drive and has non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was not the intended target and had no ties to the suspects in the cars.

A few minutes later, there was another shooting call nearby at RC Baldwin Avenue. EMS was not needed.

The caller reported seeing people in two cars shooting at each other.

Police say the two calls are connected.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.