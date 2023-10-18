HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash that shut down a highway in High Point for hours.

The crash, which involved multiple vehicles including a tractor-trailer, took place in the southbound lanes on a stretch between I-74 west and Baker Road, closing the highway from just before 2 p.m. through nearly 7 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

When responding units arrived on the scene, they learned a Toyota pickup truck crossed the median and hit a tractor-trailer head-on.

The pickup truck then crashed into an SUV that was behind the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as Leo P. Rideaux, 56, was dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Investigators believe that Rideaux lost control after swerving to go around a vehicle that was slowing to make a right turn onto Durand Avenue.

This is the tenth traffic fatality in High Point in 2023.