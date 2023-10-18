HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash that shut down a highway in High Point for hours.

The crash, which involved multiple vehicles including a tractor-trailer, took place in the southbound lanes on a stretch between I-74 west and Baker Road, closing the highway from just before 2 p.m. through nearly 7 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

When responding units arrived on the scene, they learned a Toyota pickup truck crossed the median and hit a tractor-trailer head-on.

The pickup truck then crashed into an SUV that was behind the tractor-trailer.

More from FOX8

North Carolina News

See the latest North Carolina news

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as Leo P. Rideaux, 56, was dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Investigators believe that Rideaux lost control after swerving to go around a vehicle that was slowing to make a right turn onto Durand Avenue.

This is the tenth traffic fatality in High Point in 2023.