HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are investigating after an SUV hit a business in High Point.

According to the High Point Police Department, they were called on Monday around 12:30 p.m. about a vehicle vs building at the Dollar General on Westchester Drive.

Officials on the scene say that fire officials are assessing the extent of the damage to the structure. It’s unknown if anyone was hurt or if there was serious structural damage to the business.

Police say there were no injuries.