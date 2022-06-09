HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a High Point man.

On May 27, just before midnight, police responded to an assault call on Pendleton Court in High Point.

When they go there, they found Cornelius R Woods, 49. He had been shot in the chest and died at the scene.

On Thursday around 7:15 a.m., members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Nigel D. Pegues, 28, of High Point. He was found in an apartment in High Point and arrested without incident.

Pegues is charged with first-degree murder.