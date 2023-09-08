HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Picking up some extra fruit cups, snacks, or crackers the next time you go to the store can help make a difference in a lot of lives.

So many families are struggling financially right now. That makes this year’s CANpaign more important than ever. The United Way of Greater High Point is collecting cans of food for local food pantries.

President Jane Liebscher stopped by the FOX8 Morning News and told us that the United Way is seeing a significant increase in families who need food and how you can help.