HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Fourth of July celebrations are taking place across the Piedmont Triad. Uncle Sam Jam is happening now in High Point. It kicked off at 4:30 p.m. at Oak Hollow Lake.

Organizers and police began setting up for the family-friendly event early Tuesday morning, preparing for a crowd that could reach 10,000.

“I feel like a lot of families tend to see this as their traditional family event,” said Julie Luecht, High Point Parks and Recreation training and technology coordinator.

Food vendors arrived early to Oak Hollow Festival Park to set up for the event, and they were not alone.

High Point Parks and Recreation staff also came early to put the finishing touches on the family fun zone, which included inflatable waterslides and games.

To make sure this is a safe event, there are 27 High Point police officers and three park rangers working the Uncle Sam Jam.

“Our goal is safety … Our goal is just to move those folks along” said Major Matt Truitt, with the High Point Police Department Community Division.

To control traffic and prevent people from parking on busy streets, police put traffic cones up between I-74 and the Deep River Road area, and portions of the road are closed.

“Please be patient because when you’re taking a main thoroughfare through the city of High Point and tapering it down really to one lane each way … traffic is going to be slower,” Truitt said.

All those people are coming for the fireworks display. Crews began setting up for the show late this afternoon.

Unlike previous years, they won’t be visible from Oak Hollow Marina or Sailboat Point.

“We moved them over here to the dam side … We shoot them off from the dam … It’s actually a really great view from Oak Hollow Golf Course as well as a great view anywhere … because they’re over the lake,” Luecht said.

Chairs, blankets and coolers are allowed at the event, but alcohol is not.

Items are being checked at the entrance. The fireworks show is set to start around 9:15 p.m.