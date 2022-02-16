Tubby Smith stepping down as HPU’s men’s basketball coach, son G.G. taking over

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University’s men’s basketball coach is stepping down, but they don’t have to go far to find his replacement.

Coach Tubby Smith announced Wednesday that he will be stepping down at the men’s basketball coach for the remainder of the season. His son and current associate head coach G.G. Smith will take over the head coach position for the remainder of the 2021-22 season and the 2022-23 season.

According to a High Point University press release, Smith will stay involved at HPU through the end of the year assisting with alumni and community engagement, as well as, fundraising for athletics and other university priorities.

“I feel blessed to have had an amazing career leading, coaching and teaching great young men at first-class institutions. Working at my alma mater during this stage of my career has been a dream. I’m thrilled that G.G. will be taking over as head coach. He will do a super job,” Coach Smith said.

“Tubby Smith is a champion, and High Point University continues to appreciate his contributions to our campus and community,” says HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein.