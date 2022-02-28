TripAdvisor’s 10 best restaurants in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point may be a little smaller than its neighboring cities, but it still packs a culinary punch.

The furniture market may only be twice a year, but that doesn’t mean you have to only visit the great restaurants once or twice!

From elevated stuff to a hole in the wall, High Point has everything you need for a good food experience. Here are the ten best restaurants in the city, according to TripAdvisor.

  1. Blue Water Grill
  2. Sammy G’s Tavern
  3. BBQ Joes
  4. Giannos
  5. 98 Asian Bistro
  6. Blue Rock Pizza & Tap
  7. Steak Street
  8. Blue Zucchini & Company
  9. Becky’s & Mary’s Restaurant
  10. Kepley’s Barbecue

