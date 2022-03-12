Triad volunteer firefighters paying out of pocket for gas hit hard by rising prices

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The financial strain of rising fuel costs is impacting volunteer firefighters. Oftentimes, they have to pay for their own gas and use their personal vehicles.

During his normal workweek, Jody Vestal works for the High Point Fire Department. On his weekends, he’s a volunteer fire chief at the Fall Creek Fire Department in Yadkin County. That station depends heavily on volunteers.

As an on-call volunteer, Vestal uses his personal vehicle and buys his own gas to get back and forth to fires. It’s an extra cost he’s always had, but now it’s been doubled.

“The way that gas prices are now, it is extremely hard because you’re already responding to something you’re not getting compensated for. So every time the pager goes off and you receive a call, you truly are using money out of your own pocket,” Vestal said.

It’s a problem volunteer-driven fire stations in several small counties are facing as the number at the pump continues to grow and the number of volunteers dwindles.

While the rise in gas prices has many people parking their cars, volunteer firefighters are shifting to drive, keeping the safety of their communities a top priority.

“I was in 24 years ago when gas was a dollar. I’ll be in hopefully if the gas reaches $5, $6. Because for me, if my neighbor is having an emergency, I would hate not to go help my neighbor in a time of need. As long as I can financially afford it, I’m going to respond.” Vestal said.