HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A tree fell on a home in High Point on Tuesday afternoon as severe weather moved through the Piedmont Triad.

A family was inside the home on Martin Street when the tree fell, but no one was injured.

The home is now uninhabitable.

The homeowner told FOX8 she was in the living room with her 2-year-old grandson when she heard what she said sounded like a freight train.

A branch went through the roof and into the kitchen.

Emergency crews responded and are now working on other storm-related calls.