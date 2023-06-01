HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash involving a “large diesel fuel spill” shut down part of Jamestown Parkway in High Point, according to the police department.

At 7:46 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car on Jamestown Parkway, near Manor Drive. Police say the tractor-trailer overturned and spilled fuel out onto the parkway. Minor injuries were reported.

First responders closed the westbound side of Jamestown Parkway to clean up the spill. The closure is expected to impact drivers coming into High Point from Jamestown

Police do not have a timeline on when the road may reopen and ask drivers to avoid the area.