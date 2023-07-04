HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — An estimated 10,000 people celebrated the Fourth of July in High Point at Uncle Sam Jam at Oak Hollow Park. it’s a tradition spanning 50 years.

“Everybody that knows me knows that I love my country,” said Sandy Proctor, an attendee.

Adorned in red, white and blue, people at Uncle Sam Jam celebrated freedom, while remembering its cost.

“The men and women who have fought. I cannot thank them enough for what they do. My husband is a veteran. My daddy fought in WWII. My country is everything to me,” Sandy said.

For the Proctors and many others, the patriotism of the Fourth of July is a tradition rooted in service.

“Four years in the Navy, two years in Vietnam,” said Sandy’s husband Harold.

The couple loves attending Uncle Sam Jam to see all the joy in celebrating the freedom of being American.

“It’s great to see everyone come together in unity,” Harold said.

Attendees got to enjoy a variety of food trucks, including options to cool down from the heat, rides for the kids and special spots to relax and look at the water as the sun went down before the main event.

“This is a great opportunity to celebrate the veterans and celebrate the Fourth of July with all the bells and whistles and fireworks and everything,” Marjorie Johnson said.

We also met a woman celebrating her tenth year as an American citizen.

“I have been in the country since 2013, and I love to be here. I love to be American, and I love everything the United States has given to me,” Helena Forero said.

It was a Fourth of July to remember at Oak Hollow Lake.