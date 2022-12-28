HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A family said their apartment in High Point flooded while they were 630 miles away in Florida for the holidays.

As of Wednesday, they have not returned home because their place is soaked, and they don’t know where they will stay.

FOX8 learned pipes broke in four buildings and left 14 renters with damage.

The most frustrating part is that property management is not responsible for doing much to help people through this.

We spoke to attorneys who say what happened is an act of god, and it releases the management of a lot of liability.

It’s something not sitting well with Keshawna Caldwell-Hines who has a five-year-old daughter.

“It’s not the way we left it, and it’s not fair,” she said. “It could have been worse. They could have called and said the house burnt down, but it is still a bad situation to be in. It’s a terrible phone call to receive on Christmas Eve.”

They returned to soaked carpets and wet kitchen floors. Foot imprints around Keshawna’s apartment at the Laurel Springs Apartments show how much water got in her unit.

“They told us they had to kick down the door. They said initially, it was one sprinkler system that bursts, and it triggered all the others causing the others to go off, and our home was flooded,” she said.

She’s been dealing with the clean-up from Florida where she has been with her family for 12 days well before our temperatures dropped and people were told to leave their faucets dripping and their heat at 68 degrees.

“We spoke with the community director to say if we were to have left our faucet dripping would this have prevented the situation from happening? She said, unfortunately, it’s one of these things that couldn’t be avoided because it wasn’t the pipes…it was the sprinkler system,” Keshawna said.

There is also damage you can’t see right now.

“She said the sheetrock is damaged. They have to knock out a wall. She told me they are not replacing the carpet because it’s not one of the major things that they do, which is crazy to me because you extracted the water…there was so much water, it was saturated, and it’s going to mold over time,” she said.

Keshawna worries about the health hazard it could create for her five-year-old, her fiancé and herself.

“It’s an apartment…we don’t own, but it’s the place we were able to call home for three years. It’s unsettling to know now we don’t have a safe place for our daughter to lay her head,” she said.

Legally, property management does not have to replace the flooring.

They have brought in professionals to perform emergency water extractions and placed fans and dehumidifiers in the 14 units with flooding.

Crews plan to make drywall repairs, paint and then re-evaluate if new carpet is needed.

Keshawna plans to do her own inspection when she gets home.

“It’s the first major disaster I had in my whole 24 years of living,” Keshawna said. “That’s why it’s so hard figuring out the next steps because neither of us knew what to do”

The family will spend a few days in a hotel and then move in with relatives.

Your landlord is responsible for fixing the situation and not paying for you to have a place to stay whether it be a new unit or a hotel, according to a tenant attorney with the Daggett Law Firm.