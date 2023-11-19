HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen motorcyclist is dead as the result of a crash, according to the High Point Police Department.

At around midnight on Sunday, officers, the High Point Fire Department and Guilford County EMS were called to the intersection of Westchester Drive and North Main Street after getting a report of a crash with injuries.

Investigators say that a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck at the intersection.

The driver of the motorcycle, David Scott Hill Jr, 18, was taken to the hospital by EMS and died as a result of his injuries upon arrival. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Police say that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran a red light at the intersection.

The fatal crash is the 13th traffic fatality of the year in High Point.

The investigation is still ongoing.