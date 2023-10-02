HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is dead after a crash in High Point involving multiple motorcycles, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

On Sept. 26 at 10:15 p.m. High Point police, High Point firefighters and Guilford County EMS were sent to the 2400blk of North Main Street for a traffic crash with injuries involving multiple motorcycles.

When units arrived, officials determined that one of the motorcycle riders, Thomas Aiden Fauber, 18, of Walnut Cove, suffered life-threatening injuries during the crash.

Fauber was taken to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Speed and rider inexperience are contributing factors in this crash.

No impairment was suspected.