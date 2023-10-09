HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is dead after a crash in High Point involving multiple motorcycles, and three people now face charges, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

On Sept. 26 at 10:15 p.m. High Point police, High Point firefighters and Guilford County EMS were sent to the 2400 block of North Main Street for a traffic crash with injuries involving multiple motorcycles.

When units arrived, officials determined that one of the motorcycle riders, Thomas Aiden Fauber, 18, of Walnut Cove, suffered life-threatening injuries during the crash.

Fauber was taken to a hospital.

Police say that before the crash, four motorcyclists were riding north on North Main Street with two motorcycles leading, and two motorcycles following.

Xavier Lee Grooms, 19, of Kernersville, was in the front left position, Hunter Drake Welch, 19, of Kernersville, was in the front right position, Fauber was in the back left position, and Maxwell Montague Honeycutt, 20, of Walkertown, was in the back right position.

As the group went up North Main Street, they went faster than 60 mph at times

After going through the intersection of North Main Street and Old Winston Road, the two front motorcyclists, Grooms and Welch, had to quickly slow down due to slower-moving traffic ahead of them.

Fauber was then unable to slow down and ran into the back of Grooms. He was thrown from his motorcycle and went into the southbound lanes.

Honeycutt swerved to the left to avoid the crash and went into the southbound lanes as well.

When Honeycutt went into the southbound lanes, he hit Fauber with his motorcycle. He then lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown off as well.

Honeycutt left the scene in an unknown vehicle after the crash and before police arrived. Welch hid the motorcycle Honeycutt was riding behind a local business.

When police arrived, Grooms and Welch stayed on on scene while Fauber was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Grooms and Welch provided false information about the crash and the identity of the fourth rider, who was later identified as Honeycutt.

Several hours into the investigation, Honeycutt was found at his home, and the motorcycle he was riding was found behind a local business.

The motorcycle had been reported stolen out of Hoke County almost a year before the crash.

Honeycutt was charged with:

felony hit-and-run

felony possession of stolen motor vehicle

operating a motorcycle with no motorcycle endorsement

careless and reckless driving

speeding more than 15 mph above the posted speed limit

Welch was charged with:

Aid and abet felony hit and run

felony possession of stolen motor vehicle

resist/obstruct/delay an investigation

careless and reckless driving

speeding more than 15 mph above the posted speed limit

Grooms was charged with:

Aid and abet felony hit and run

resist/obstruct/delay an investigation

careless and reckless driving

speeding more than 15 mph above the posted speed limit

operating a vehicle with an expired registration