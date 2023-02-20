HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point University student is “no longer on campus” after an assault on campus.

Police confirmed that there was an assault Saturday on High Point University’s campus. According to police, it came in as a stabbing but really involved a victim being cut with a piece of glass during an altercation.

The assault happened inside a frat house on or near campus. The victim is expected to be all fine. Police say the victim and friends “flagged down” off-campus officers.

Jonah Waxman was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. According to court documents, Waxman entered a fraternity “starting a fight” with someone there and “pulling a piece of glass out of jacket pocket” and cutting the victim.

The University released the following statement:

“Safety and security of all students are of the utmost importance at HPU. When HPU’s campus police and security were notified of an altercation between two students, they responded immediately. The student accused of inflicting harm is no longer on campus. We appreciate the work of campus security and HPPD in this matter.”

Kappa Sigma fraternity was suspended after an investigation by High Point University that concluded last week. The university did not provide details of what led to the investigation or suspension.

They did not release which fraternity house this assault took place at, or whether or not the organization would face discipline.