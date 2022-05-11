HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old man Tuesday at a High Point Walmart appeared before a judge Wednesday evening.

20-year-old Zyicoren Little’s mother was the only family member allowed inside the courtroom.

After the judge told her that her son could face the death penalty or life in prison for his first-degree murder charge, she says she is still shocked and speechless about what happened.

She says her son is respectful and even asked the judge to grant her son a bond, but that was denied.

Not many details came out in court, but we learned from the district attorney that Little was seen on video turning around and shooting 24-year old Demaurice Turner

Turner died from his injuries.

The Walmart on North Main Street in High Point was the center of the investigation.

The entrance to the market and pharmacy side was blocked off with caution tape for hours as detectives investigated.

About a dozen of Little’s family members stood outside the courthouse.

They didn’t want to speak with us on camera, but they tell FOX8 they believe the shooting was in self-defense.

Despite what happened Tuesday around 2 p.m., shoppers returned to Walmart.

Many were shocked someone would go inside a store filled with innocent people and begin firing shots.

Little’s next court date is scheduled for Aug. 5.

Walmart’s corporate office would not answer our questions about added security measures. Instead, they sent this statement:

“We are shocked and saddened by the incident at our North Main Street store in High Point and will do everything possible to assist police in their investigation.”