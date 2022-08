HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after another man was shot and killed in High Point.

According to High Point Police, they responded to Garden Club Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday and found Terrance J. Parms, 32, dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say that they have arrested and charged Marcus C. Dilworth, 41, with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was given no bond.